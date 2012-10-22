Don't throw your vote away on the "lesser evil"! This is the election year Amercans can secure a third party!

You know, I constantly hear people on the vine say things like "I don't want to waste my vote", or "I won't vote for either I'm staying home". While I admit the choices put fort he by the democrat and Republican parties are once gain inadequate, you are not throwing your vote away by choosing a "fringe party" candidate that is better for the job.

I ask you to consider the following questions:

Do you want a third party to choose from because you are sick of the Duopoly in politics?

Are you trying to choose the "lesser of two evils"?

Are you voting along party lines instead of really finding out what and who your really voting for?

Are you, like many other Americans, disappointed with the R&D choices this election?

If you answered yes to any of these please consider helping our country get third party. Our choices are getting worse not better, and if we keep invoking the “lesser of the two evils” to justify them, we are in effect, digging our own graves. Besides, if you vote for the lesser of two evils YOU ARE STILL VOTING FOR EVIL!

It will take only 5% of popular vote this election for a third party to be guaranteed the same public funding that the Republican and Democratic parties get in the 2016 election. It only takes 15% of the popular vote to be granted a seat in the presidential debates.

We have a better chance than ever this election of securing a third party for our country. Don't let anyone tell you that helping to make history is a wasted vote.

We need open debates and a fair political system. Find more information here:

http://opendebates.org/

Gary Johnson interview:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJmzPDGkVQI







