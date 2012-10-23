Poll: Are you voting for the lesser of two evils this year?

Yesterday I posted an article I had written. In the comments of the article I wrote:

I think it is amusing how many people say that are voting for someone they don't want, yet feel they are not wasting their vote.

There was a moronic viner that actually asked me to prove this claim. Well of course I can not prove a claim that many of the people I know are voting who they believe is the lesser evil and not someone they really want. But I did decide to make this poll because I believe there are a lot who are voting for the lesser of two evils. Although I am sure the viner who asked for proof would not accept this poll as proof, it got me wondering if the majority are not happy with the choices this election and I would like your opinion.

If you answered yes and you are voting for the lesser of two evils please consider that if a third party gets 5% of popular vote they get the same funding as the Republican and Democratic parties in 2016, and consider reading this:

