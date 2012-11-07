What do the 2012 election results mean for America? From a Libertarian point of view.

The dust isn’t 100% settled but I’ll go ahead and say it – congratulations to Barack Obama for his 2012 American Presidential win. Unfortunately, I can’t go so far as to say congratulations to Obama for winning as I can say congratulations to the Republicans for losing it. The GOP lost this race on their own terms and I unfortunately they seemingly didn’t learn from 2008 with John McCain.

The results are fairly similar between 2008 and 2012. In 2008 Obama won 362 electorial votes with McCain winning 176 (69,456,897 vs 59,934,814popular votes – 52.9% vs 45.7%, link). In 2012 Obama won 303 electorial votes with Romney winning 206 (54,744,018 vs 53,685,409 popular votes – 49.7% vs 48.8%, link). A 3.2% decrease for Obama and a 3.1% increase for the GOP is a pretty trivial number in my opinion as it swings this much every year.

For the past two years the GOP has nominated a moderate Conservative – for all intensive purposes in my mind, a Socialist-lite. As Jed Babbin said in an article written in in 2008 of John Mcain, “In nuclear physics, every subatomic particle has an opposite. When they collide, they combine to produce another particle that resembles neither. McCain is the political antimatter that collides with conservatism and produces ‘liberal republicanism’” (link). McCain has a fair Conservative scorecard from places like ACU but in reality he is just not a strong Conservative and certainly not a steadfast conservative who will stick by his guns hell or highwater. McCain couldn’t support lower taxes in 2001 and in 2008 he went soft on illegal immigration.

Fast forward four years and the GOP again nominated a bastion of Conservatism birthed into Mitt Romney. stated early in 2012 it was said by Conor Murphy, “[i]f Republicans wish to elect a conservative to the White House, then they would do well to avoid nominating the poster child of big-government Republicanism, Mitt Romney” (link). The biggest selling point of the GOP 2012 contender was “I’m not Barack Obama.” Of course, please forget that Romney supported TARP bailouts, signed anti-gun legislation, grandfathered Romneycare which was the design for Obamacare, prefer to keep the TSA, signed on Agenda-21 friendly legislation, and want to make the PATRIOT Act permanent – all items that are selling points not of a Conservative but rather of a big-government Socialist.

Arguably in recent history since the Reagan Revolution the Republican Party has shifted, not more to the right… but rather to the left – see Bob Dole, George W. Bush and John McCain. Likewise the Democratic Party has shifted to the left – see Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama. So in reality the entire political spectrum is shifting left and moves further away from truly representing us those on the right. It should be painfully obvious at this juncture that because of this shift to the left the GOP is splitting and has been for some time. Those of us on the right want to remain on the right. We do not wish to compromise and shift left with the GOP. I believe a fairly large faction of GOP and independents want to see the GOP shift right but it seems that the powers to be at the GOP prefer to move left to try to pander to the middle-ground independents and Blue-Dog Democrats.

If you watched the GOP debates you would be hard pressed to see many fundamental differences between most of the candidates – save Ron Paul and Gary Johnson – than Barack Obama. All of them generally supported spying/detaining citizens under the PATRIOT Act or the NDAA, support bailouts, support spending money which they don’t have (Democrats want to spend it on “social programs,” while Republicans want to spend it on “safety”), support progressive taxation, support pre-emptive wars without Congressional declaration, support the war on drugs, support the Federal Reserve manipulating our currency, and last but not least they both do not support creating a viable plan that will reduce the debt. I admit, I am happy that Obama won. America may not survive in one piece as she stands now but maybe this isn’t such a bad thing. Let me explain. Any time a President sits the opposing party becomes the watch-dog opposition. They watch their every move and complain and bitch to try to stop them. For many of us in America today Obama is the most Left-winged President we’ve had. Because of this we’ve become more watchful and aware of what our politicians are doing. In some sense, we’ve held them more accountable and made them squirm.

Beginning in 2007-2008 the Tea Party and the Ron Paul rEVOLution gained immense popularity. These became the watch-dog groups to which many Americans now subscribe to. Since Obama has a second term such groups will be in overdrive watching his every move. Hopefully the people who are concerned about America will realize that they must watch and they must act. If they act then they have the chance to push America back to the right side of the political spectrum. I know that some people will argue that it would have been better to chance the 2012 election and let Romney sit but I say that it would have hurt America’s chance to push the GOP back to the right. As it stands now the GOP has two elections that it lost due to them not picking someone Conservative enough.

For 2016 they now have the chance to continue on their path and probably lose another election or swing back to the right and pick up the disenfranchised people on the right – forget the no-man’s land in the middle of the political spectrum as those people will probably willy-nilly decide on what direction they want to vote at the last minute – it’s hard to pander to such a group so why is the GOP trying? Maybe there is even a chance that if those middle-moderates see the GOP return to a principled stance of small-government and true fiscal responsibility (not a fiscal responsibility that says no big spending to social programs but a big fat yes to abhorrent military spending) that they will be more appealing to vote for. As of now the GOP, even to me who leans Right, seems like a desperate greyhound dog trying to catch a mechanical rabbit on a track and it’s too ignorant to know that it never will catch it… and that isn’t a pretty sight to many voters.

At least the Democratic party seems to stand up and say with conviction that it will do everything that it can to make the world more fair and to create their Utopia. Or maybe Obama will destroy America. Maybe he will drive us straight into the ground of blasé Socialism. It is my hope that if it comes to that then there will be enough of us willing to fight for a new revival – a new America that our Founding Father’s would be proud of where individualism reigns instead of collectivism. It is my hopes that because people are more involved with politics today than I’ve ever seen they start to realize that We The People need to keep our politicians in check. The power of laws needs to be returned to the Congress, to where we can voice our opinions of where we want to take this country every two years in the House and every 4 in the Senate. We can’t sit around and say that “my Congressperson is doing great” and then turn around and say that Congress is doing a horrible job – this makes no sense. We need to make the Congress do it’s job – they need to threaten impeachment when it is warranted and question the Executive branch when it supersedes its power with items such as Executive Orders. Then when the President wants to appoint a puppet in the Supreme Court, the Congress needs to stand up and block that nomination in favor of someone who will judge blindly and without partisanship. But as of now, the Congress generally sits around and does nothing except cede their power elsewhere and certainly never challenges the Executive branch. In any case, I can only see the second term of Obama as being a good thing for us in the long run. Make no mistake about it, I’m not excited about how the next four years will be for us… if we even have another four years. However, I think that if we want to truly prosper then Obama part two is the best thing that could have happened to us.