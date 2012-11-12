Bloomberg Bans Food Donations To NYC Homeless Shelters

CBS reports on the bizarre rule that turns away food, perhaps the most needed item for any shelter, because according to health officials, it's impossible to gauge the items' salt, fiber, and other nutritional stats.
When asked about the contradictory stipulation, Bloomberg huffed, "For the things that we run because of all sorts of safety reasons, we just have a policy it is my understanding of not taking donations."
Unfortunately, news of the rule is just another day in Bloomberg's "nanny-state." The mayor has been repeatedly criticized for his health initiatives, with many believing his well-intentioned moves to improve New Yorkers' health ultimately infringe upon basic rights.