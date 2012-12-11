Is this the end of Unions? With Poll

The fight is on. First Wisconsin was the focus, now Michigan is trying to pass right to work laws. In the Past Unions have fought for the middle class. The weekend is brought to you by the Unions as well as standardization of benefits like healthcare. I have seen much good brought by Unions. I have also seen the problems associated with them. However, it seems that in the last couple of decades Unions have become too powerful. But as the power grew the ranks of Unions continued. Why? Because there are simply less Union positions available. It is not coincidence that Toyota and Honda built their plants in right to work states. They believed they would not be competitive if they built in a Union state. This is just one example of why Unions are shrinking. Companies don't like the idea of an employee strike and the costs associated and for this reason are not likely to move to a Union state.

I think what is happening to the Unions is a shame. I also think the Unions have brought it upon themselves. To protect workers from being fired for unjust reasons or fighting for a fair wage is one thing. But when unskilled labor starts making more than non Union skilled labor and employees are protected by the Union when they are clearly in the wrong, the right to work argument is fueled. This is EXACTLY why Unions are in trouble. When you can't get rid of employees that drink and smoke pot on the job you are endangering others that have to work beside them. I have seen this same thing happen with people who have been caught sleeping on the job multiple times....they still have their job.

Please view this article for an example:

http://www.theblaze.com/stories/chrysler-forced-to-take-back-13-union-workers-caught-drinking-seemingly-getting-high-during-lunch/

Have Unions gone too far? Do you think Unions need to change? I would not like to see Unions go away. I would like to see them voluntary and not limit my job choices if I choose not to join.