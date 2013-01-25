this is the same Mary Jo White who has built the latter part of her career leveraging her position in governmental law enforcement positions to land lucrative private-sector jobs defending Wall Streeters. In moving through that revolving door, she has been a part of a corrupt culture that has weakened the power of the very law enforcement agency President Obama is now nominating her to run.
SEC's new Wall Street enabler
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jan 25, 2013 8:06 AM
