Newsvine

96ws6

About Articles: 13 Seeds: 117 Comments: 3633 Since: Feb 2010

White House weighing how many executive orders President Obama can reasonably get away with « Hot Air

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by 96ws6 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONHot Air
Seeded on Tue Feb 12, 2013 5:54 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Even if few of these executive orders don’t have the huge, sweeping mega-policy implications that President Obama undoubtedly wishes he could bring about (we’re all too familiar with his penchant for grand legislative overhauls, hem hem), they are at least specific action items with which he can appease his various interest groups  — at the expense of continually inflicting the type of top-down hindrances on our economy that the president can’t seem to get enough of,

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor