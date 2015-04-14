DAILY KOS: 3 Big Reasons Hillary Clinton Should Never Be President

"Please stop the Hillary puffery. The last thing the country needs is a Hillary candidacy — much less another President Clinton. PrezHill would be bad for America, awful for Democrats and downright deadly to progressives — especially feminists. (She may know that herself; it may explain her reluctance to prepare for a 2016 run.) Here, in an easy clip-and-take-to-the-primaries nutshell, is the non-vast-rightie-conspiracy case against Hillary:

"1. Zero record of accomplishment. Since 2009 we've seen what happens when we elect a president with charisma but minus a resume: weakness, waffling, national decline. Obama's signature/single accomplishment, the Affordable Care Act, embodies design-by-committee conception and autopilot execution. Hillary's admirers have conflated her impressive list of jobs with actually having gotten things done. When you scratch the surface, however, it's hard to avoid the conclusion that the woman has done little more than warm a series of comfy leather desk chairs. How has this career politician changed Americans' lives? Not in the least. No doubt, Hillary knows her way around the corridors of power: First Lady, Senator from New York, presidential candidate, Secretary of State. Nice resume, but what did she do with all her jobs? Not much. First Lady Ladybird Johnson led a highway beautification campaign that literally changed America's landscape for the better. Betty Ford courageously exposed herself as an alcoholic, serving as a role model by publicly seeking treatment. In terms of achievement, Hillary Clinton's political life peaked in 1993 with "HillaryCare," a botched attempt at healthcare reform that failed because no one, including liberals, agreed with the core mission of what liberal Democratic Senator Robert Byrd called "a very complex, very expensive, very little understood piece of legislation": federal subsidies for wildly profitable private insurance corporations (sound familiar?). After sleazing her way into the Capitol as an out-of-state carpetbagger — New Yorkers still remember — Senator Clinton wiled away the early 2000s as a slacker Senator. This, remember, was while Bush was pushing through his radical right agenda: the Patriot Act, wars, coups, drones, torture, renditions and so on. While Bush was running roughshod, Hillary was meek and acquiescent. Clinton's legislative proposals were trivial and few. Her bargaining skills were so lousy that she couldn't find cosponsors for her tiny-bore bills — even fellow Democrats snubbed the former First Lady on stuff like increasing bennies for members of the Coast Guard. "Senator Clinton is right when she claims to be the experienced candidate," Adam Hamft wrote for HuffPo during the 2008 primaries, "although it's not the experience she would like us to believe. It's a track record of legislative failure and futility." Hillary cheerleaders brag that she logged nearly a million miles of air travel as Secretary of State. "She reminded the world that Woody Allen was right even when it comes to diplomacy: 80 percent of success really is simply showing up," Megan Garber cheered in The Atlantic (what is it about that rag and Hillary?).

What success?"