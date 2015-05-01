MLK's Niece Pens Devastating Open Letter To Baltimore Mayor

King took a look at several statistics, citing the compiled result as an indication that the status quo is not working.

Think about this: Baltimore 1965 vs. Baltimore 2015, compare and contrast:

1. Money spent on public schools then vs. now.

2. Amount spent on social welfare payments then vs. now.

3. The size of Government Bureaucracy then vs. now.

4. The number of black elected officials then vs. now.

5. Number of black children born in Baltimore to an intact nuclear family.

6. Number of Black lives MIA by abortion and incarceration.

Her conclusion amounts to a devastating indictment of the prevailing leftist mindset.

“If you look at all six questions/comparisons,” she wrote, “what you will see is the only statistics to have decreased (1965 to 2015) is the number of black children born in intact nuclear families.”